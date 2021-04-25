Advertisement

2021 Mercy Health Glass City Marathon underway

In-person race resumes after 2020 went virtual
The 2021 Mercy Health Glass City Marathon
The 2021 Mercy Health Glass City Marathon(Mercy Health)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - And they’re off!

The 2021 Mercy Health Glass City Marathon is back on the streets and trails of Toledo, Ottawa Hills, Sylvania, and Sylvania Twp. That’s after the COVID pandemic restrictions forced the 2020 marathon to go virtual.

As always, the race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Along the with the full Mercy Health Glass City Marathon, runners are also competing in the Owens Corning Half Marathon, The Yark Automotive Relay, and the Savage 5k, which was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The Marathon itself stepped off at 6:30 AM Sunday, April 25, 2021. CLICK HERE for race information and results.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash
Man to face charges after sending Toledo Police on a chase and crashing into a traffic light
Toledo police chase ends in crash
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
According to court documents, Martin Camargo Jr. is charged with Possession with Intent to...
2 kg of fentanyl confiscated in downtown drug bust
Hit & Run
Man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Findlay

Latest News

Jo’von Porter, better known for his rap name De De Porter, was shot and killed on March 3rd
Community honors entrepreneur and musical spirit of Toledo man shot and killed
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
File image
Defiance man dies after ATV crash
Carlos Poco Loco, Carlos Que Pasa, and Cocina de Carlos closed early on Sunday and will be...
Local restaurants temporarily closed as staff get vaccinated
HRC Toledo hosts memorial for George Floyd