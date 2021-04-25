2021 Mercy Health Glass City Marathon underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - And they’re off!

The 2021 Mercy Health Glass City Marathon is back on the streets and trails of Toledo, Ottawa Hills, Sylvania, and Sylvania Twp. That’s after the COVID pandemic restrictions forced the 2020 marathon to go virtual.

As always, the race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Along the with the full Mercy Health Glass City Marathon, runners are also competing in the Owens Corning Half Marathon, The Yark Automotive Relay, and the Savage 5k, which was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The Marathon itself stepped off at 6:30 AM Sunday, April 25, 2021. CLICK HERE for race information and results.

