4/25: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Chilly Monday AM, pleasant PM; 80s Tuesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
After a chilly morning in the 30s, we’ll start the new week off on the warmer side, with highs in the 60s (50s along the lake) and plenty of sun. A southwest wind will get us soaring into the 80s Tuesday. The midweek will mark the turning point, with scattered storms Wednesday (more widespread Thursday). Once that clears, highs will gradually fall back to the 60s heading into next weekend.

