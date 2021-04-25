Advertisement

Defiance man dies after ATV crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Defiance man has died following an ATV crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 9000 block of Christy Road in Defiance just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

58-year-old Michael Lucas was driving an ATV when it rolled over, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the hospital by a friend where he later died from his injuries, the Coroner’s Office confirmed.

