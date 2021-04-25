Defiance man dies after ATV crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Defiance man has died following an ATV crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 9000 block of Christy Road in Defiance just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

58-year-old Michael Lucas was driving an ATV when it rolled over, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the hospital by a friend where he later died from his injuries, the Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.