Defiance man dies after ATV crash
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Defiance man has died following an ATV crash Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the 9000 block of Christy Road in Defiance just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
58-year-old Michael Lucas was driving an ATV when it rolled over, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the hospital by a friend where he later died from his injuries, the Coroner’s Office confirmed.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.