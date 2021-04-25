Advertisement

HRC Toledo hosts memorial for George Floyd

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Human Relations Commission of Toledo hosted a memorial for George Floyd on Sunday in front of a mural in his honor.

It’s a part of its “Toledo, Take a Breath” initiative, encouraging residents to reflect on their emotional well-being and spread hope through the community.

Community members were invited to bring candles or flowers to mourn the loss of George Floyd, killed by a former Minneapolis police officer last May, and other victims of police brutality. The ceremony comes just days after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of Floyd’s murder.

HRC said the memorial is a chance for the community to have a safe space for people to reflect and remember.

It’s being held in front of the George Floyd mural near the intersection of Summit and Lagrange in Toledo until 3:00 p.m.

