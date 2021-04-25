Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect is in police custody after a Sunday afternoon shooting, Toledo Police confirm.

One person was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition, according to TPD officers on the scene.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 2200 block of Auburn Avenue near Freeman Street. The block was shut down to traffic as investigators sectioned off the area with crime tape.

Toledo Police told 13abc the incident started as a fight between two women.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

