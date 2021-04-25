Sunday, April 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Yesterday’s showers are cruising out, and we’re setting up for perfect Mercy Health’s Glass City Marathon running conditions. Clouds and some fog hang around this morning, with more sunshine this afternoon. Winds pick up from the Northwest, with gusts up to 30 mph. The warmest thermometer reading today will reach the upper 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds kick off your work week, with highs in the mid-60s on Monday. If you’re missing the summer-like air, Tuesday is your day. Temperatures soar to the low 80s, with partly sunny skies.

Rain develops Wednesday afternoon, lasting into Thursday. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder. Highs stay comfortable in the 70s.

