Toledo police chase ends in crash

Police say the crash happened just before 3pm Saturday at Hill & Richards
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is expected to face charges after sending Toledo Police officers on a chase through the city that ended in a crash.

According to TPD, the incident started before 3pm on Richards Rd. Officers attempted to stop the driver for a traffic violation, when he fled the area. Police say he was seen throwing a gun out the window, following him down the road before he crashed into a traffic pole at Hill and Richards.

TPD says the driver sustained minor injuries from hitting his head on the steering wheel during the crash. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police did not detail what charges the driver may face.

