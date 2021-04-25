Advertisement

Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash

Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were extricated from a car and taken to the hospital in a Sunday morning crash.

It happened on Lewis Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Toledo. A car with two men, believed to be in their twenties, was traveling northbound on Lewis when the driver hit the railroad tracks and lost control, according to Toledo Police. The car crashed into the sign of a Family Dollar store.

Both men in the crash are in serious condition. Authorities said speeding was a factor in the crash but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man to face charges after sending Toledo Police on a chase and crashing into a traffic light
Toledo police chase ends in crash
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
According to court documents, Martin Camargo Jr. is charged with Possession with Intent to...
2 kg of fentanyl confiscated in downtown drug bust
Hit & Run
Man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Findlay

Latest News

Jo’von Porter, better known for his rap name De De Porter, was shot and killed on March 3rd
Community honors entrepreneur and musical spirit of Toledo man shot and killed
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
File image
Defiance man dies after ATV crash
Carlos Poco Loco, Carlos Que Pasa, and Cocina de Carlos closed early on Sunday and will be...
Local restaurants temporarily closed as staff get vaccinated
HRC Toledo hosts memorial for George Floyd