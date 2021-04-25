Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were extricated from a car and taken to the hospital in a Sunday morning crash.

It happened on Lewis Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Toledo. A car with two men, believed to be in their twenties, was traveling northbound on Lewis when the driver hit the railroad tracks and lost control, according to Toledo Police. The car crashed into the sign of a Family Dollar store.

Both men in the crash are in serious condition. Authorities said speeding was a factor in the crash but the investigation is ongoing.

