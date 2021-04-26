Advertisement

180th Fighter Wing conducting nighttime flights

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m....
Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m. this week.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing are scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Monday through Thursday this week.

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m. this week.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
Man to face charges after sending Toledo Police on a chase and crashing into a traffic light
Toledo police chase ends in crash
With businesses across Northwest Ohio still searching for employees, In Oregon -- two...
Restaurant owners hope higher wages and benefits can entice new employees
File image
Defiance man dies after ATV crash

Latest News

The exhibit's short film from Zak Films takes home the gold.
Wood County Museum wins gold for “Utopia” exhibit
Local museum brings in young eyes to make history fun for future generations
Wood County Museum wins gold for "Utopia" exhibit
The University of Toledo hosting its final Dialogues on Diversity.
Final Dialogues on Diversity to address Chauvin guilty verdict
The Toledo Human Relations Commission held a memorial for George Floyd and other victims of...
Toledo's George Floyd memorial