180th Fighter Wing conducting nighttime flights

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing are scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Monday through Thursday this week.

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m. this week.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

