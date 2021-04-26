Advertisement

April 26th, 2021 - Weather Forecast

Some Sunshine Today, Climbing Temperatures
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Buckle up, everyone. We’re kicking off a week of roller coaster temperatures. Our “lift hill” begins today, with highs reaching the low 60s. Quiet conditions are expected, with a mix of sun and clouds. Things stay calm tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. High temperatures reach their peak tomorrow, climbing to 83 degrees. Partly sunny skies and breezy conditions on Tuesday make for summer-like weather, and the best day to spend outside.

The fall begins on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Most of your Wednesday will be dry but keep your eye on the radar during the late evening hours. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder develop around sunset on Wednesday, lasting all day Thursday.

Temperature’s coast into the mid-60s for Friday and Saturday, under partly sunny skies.

