Advertisement

Brothers meet in North Carolina after nearly 60 years apart

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Two brothers were finally able to meet each other after nearly 60 years apart.

Martin Hauser found Joe Shaw on Facebook after finding out they were related.

Hauser was adopted as a baby in 1962. He said he tried ancestry sites and DNA when he started a search for his biological parents many years later, but found nothing.

He was able to access his dad’s death certificate after a change in North Carolina law.

“That’s when I knew my daddy’s name was Joseph Shaw Sr. and on the bottom it said next of kin Joseph B. Shaw Jr. And within 15 minutes on Facebook, I found him,” Hauser said.

Shaw told his fiancé and they were shocked.

“I was like, somebody just messaged me thinking that we’re brothers. And she said, ‘well, call him,’” Shaw said.

They’ve talked on the phone just about everyday since.

Hauser and his wife flew from Phoenix, Arizona, to make sure they could see Shaw and his fiancée get married.

“I feel at home finally,” Shaw said.

Hauser said he hopes their story gives other people hope to never give up on finding family.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash
Man to face charges after sending Toledo Police on a chase and crashing into a traffic light
Toledo police chase ends in crash
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
With businesses across Northwest Ohio still searching for employees, In Oregon -- two...
Restaurant owners hope higher wages and benefits can entice new employees

Latest News

In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division...
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population slows to smallest gain since Depression
In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, demonstrators shout slogans while carrying a sign calling...
California recall has enough signatures to make ballot
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Attorney: Black man killed by police shot in back of head
"This was an execution": Brown family sees shooting video