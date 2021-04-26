Concern grows over people missing second COVID vaccine dose

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Better late than never.

That’s what doctors are saying about the second dose of the COVID Vaccine.

The latest numbers both nationally and locally show that up to 7% of the people getting their first dose of the vaccine aren’t showing up for the second dose.

But doctors are encouraging people to go ahead and get the second dose even if they’re past the appointment.

Dr. John McBride says “If someone said hey it was 12 weeks ago for me. Maybe we would say let’s start over, maybe we’d say give you a second shot. But at no point should you say, well I’m just going to rest on the one.”

