Drive-In concert series brings Bon Jovi show to pair of local theaters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pair of local drive-in movie theaters will help kick off a new season of Encore Drive-In Nights concert series on May 22, with a never-before-seen Bon Jovi concert coming to the screen.

Tickets go on sale Thursday for the show, at the Sundance Drive-In and Field of Dreams Drive-In. Tickets will be available starting at 12 p.m. by visiting bonjoviconcert.com.

There are a limited quantity of tickets, with an exclusive early bird ticket at $68 per vehicle, good for us to six people.

