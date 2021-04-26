Advertisement

Drive-In concert series brings Bon Jovi show to pair of local theaters

Bon Jovi is one of the nominees for induction into the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (KVLY)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pair of local drive-in movie theaters will help kick off a new season of Encore Drive-In Nights concert series on May 22, with a never-before-seen Bon Jovi concert coming to the screen.

Tickets go on sale Thursday for the show, at the Sundance Drive-In and Field of Dreams Drive-In. Tickets will be available starting at 12 p.m. by visiting bonjoviconcert.com.

There are a limited quantity of tickets, with an exclusive early bird ticket at $68 per vehicle, good for us to six people.

