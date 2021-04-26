Advertisement

Final Dialogues on Diversity to address Chauvin guilty verdict

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next installment of the University of Toledo’s Dialogue on Diversity series will focus on the guilty verdict last week against former police officer Derek Chauvin.

The university launched the series to address a range of topics associated with the nationwide movement to confront systemic racism fueled by racial injustice and police brutality.

The virtual panel discussion titled “After Floyd: Looking Back, Thinking Ahead” will be 6 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom.

“Last summer’s killing of George Floyd and now the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin continues a nationwide conversation about race and policing. It is critically important that we provide a space for conversation and sense-making for our campus community,” said Dr. Willie McKether, vice president of diversity and inclusion, and vice provost.

The UToledo Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion collaborated with the Division of Student Affairs to organize the event.

Panelists include:

  • Ashley Futrell, attorney at Shumaker and community advocate;
  • The Rev. Willie Perryman, NAACP Toledo president and pastor at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church;
  • Jeff Newton, UToledo director of public safety and chief of police;
  • Dr. LaTasha Sullivan, UToledo director of counseling services; and
  • Professor Angela Siner, director of the UToledo Africana Studies Program.

Individuals who participate in the virtual discussion also will have the opportunity to join breakout sessions on topics such as self-care in social justice and using advocacy as a tool for change.

This is the final town hall in the series of virtual Dialogues on Diversity this academic year.

The University of Toledo is a community that celebrates and respects people of all backgrounds and experiences. As an institution, we remain committed to building an inclusive environment free of racism, sexism, bigotry and other negative influences.

