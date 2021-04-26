Advertisement

First census data on House seats being released on Monday

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - The Census Bureau says it will be releasing the numbers used for determining how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets on Monday.

The release of the apportionment numbers Monday afternoon comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.

