Hudson city manager on leave, investigation underway

HUDSON, Mich. (WTVG) - Steve Hartsel, the Hudson city manager, was placed on leave Saturday, and the town’s treasurer is no longer employed by the city, according to mayor Carmel Camp.

The mayor said there was an active investigation, but could not comment on what it was about nor who was involved until it was complete.

Police Chief Weir is serving as acting city manager.

