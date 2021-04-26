Advertisement

Johnson and Johnson vaccination clinics resume in Ohio

Area health departments are once again planning J & J clinics for the public
FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Miami, Fla. With the U.S. pause of the vaccine, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to -- with warnings of a “very rare” risk. New guidance is expected late Friday, April 23, after a government advisory panel deliberates a link between the shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Christina Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After an 11 day pause, the CDC and the FDA are once again allowing health providers to distribute the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health gave health providers across Ohio the greenlight to move forward with the J & J vaccine clinics.

The CDC and the FDA paused distribution after multiple reports of women experiencing a blood clot after receiving the J & J vaccine. This issue is now added on as part of the warning linked to the J & J COVID-19 vaccine and local doctors say while the risk is small, patients should be aware of their body and any potential side effects after getting vaccinated.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is preparing to resume J & J vaccine clinics this week. Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski is encouraging anyone with concerns about getting the vaccine to contact your doctor. The health department will offer the one-dose shot during clinics both Friday and Saturday at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee.

For colleges, the J & J vaccine pause hit some campuses just as they were moving forward with plans for mass vaccination. At BGSU, there were 4,000 doses of the J & J vaccine earmarked for students. Administrators at the university had plans to offer multiple large scale clinics, with the hopes of fully vaccinating students before summer break. Instead, the university had to switch course and offer Pfizer to faculty, staff and students. Those who are leaving Wood County for the summer break will need to find a second dose once they arrive in their hometowns.

BGSU Chief Medical Officer, Ben Batey, says now that J & J is cleared for use again they will try a small clinic on Thursday but time is running out to catch students before they leave campus. It is currently exam week and Batey says the big unknown is how many people will seek out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following the highly publicized issue of blood clots in a handful of women.

The University of Toledo is also making plans to offering the J & J shot to students who want it before they leave for the semester and the UTMC plans to offer Johnson and Johnson shots starting as early as next week during its community clinics.

You can find all of the local options in Ohio for the COVID-19 vaccine by clicking here.

