Klingler, Minagawa win Mercy Health Glass City Marathon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 6,100 runners took the streets of Toledo this weekend to participate in the various events of the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon.

Ryan Corby won the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon in a time of 2 hours, 21 minutes, 46.85 seconds. Grace McCarron won the women’s race, finishing in 2:26:24.

Mitchell Klingler won the Owens Corning Half Marathon with a time of 1:05:36.42. The women’s half marathon winner was Sakiko Minagawa with a time of 1:14:41.82.

Saturday’s Savage 5K overall male winner was Daniel Garza in a time of 16:01.66. The overall female winner was Megan Drewes in a time of 17:23.56.

One course record was set this weekend by Dayna Pirrwitz, who posted the best female masters time of 21:26.59.

There were 6,143 total registrants overall events -- 1,108 in the Savage 5K, 2,521 in the Owens Corning Half Marathon, 929 in the Yark Subaru 5-Person Relay Marathon, and 1,585 in the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon.

