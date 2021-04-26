Michigan couple donates $27 million to BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan couple has donated $27 million to Bowling Green State University as part of their ongoing effort to provide scholarships to students. Bob and Ellen Thompson made the gift as part of a larger endowment of $52 million made to the Thompson Working Families Scholarships.

The $27 million will provide scholarships for thousands of students from working families, military backgrounds, and high potential students with significant financial need. It represents the largest single gift in BGSU’s history and brings the Thompsons total endowment to the University to $46.9 million.

“We are exceptionally grateful for the continued generosity of alumni Bob and Ellen Thompson, who have been incredible supporters of BGSU for decades,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers. “They have made an immeasurable impact on hundreds of BGSU students, and with this unprecedented gift, we will be positioned to ensure a BGSU education is accessible and affordable for many deserving students.”

“Due to the immense financial support the Thompson Scholarship awarded me, my financial stress was alleviated which allowed me to focus on my studies and extracurricular involvements during my undergraduate career,” said Estee Miller, BGSU student and Thompson scholarship recipient through the Thompson Working Family Achievement Scholarship program. “Bob and Ellen’s belief and confidence in students like myself is so humbling, and I am very grateful that they recognize the power of an education and degree from BGSU.”

Both Ellen and Bob are BGSU alumni and hold honorary doctorates.

