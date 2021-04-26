Police looking for suspect in shooting of a teenager

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are looking for a suspect involved in a Sunday evening shooting.

Officers found 19-year-old Anthony Haynes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 2500 block of Monroe Street near Scottwood Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital by Life Squad with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting as of Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.