Police looking for suspect in shooting of a teenager
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are looking for a suspect involved in a Sunday evening shooting.
Officers found 19-year-old Anthony Haynes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 2500 block of Monroe Street near Scottwood Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital by Life Squad with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting as of Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.