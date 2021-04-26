Advertisement

Rep. Tim Ryan running for Ohio U.S. Senate seat

Rep. Tim Ryan, (D) Ohio
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has announced he’s running for the open U.S. Senate seat in the state.

Rep. Ryan (D) was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002. He’s successfully been reelected nine times in Ohio’s 13th District in northeast Ohio.

“I am running to fight like hell in the U.S Senate to cut workers in on the deal,” Ryan said in a press release. “Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind. Countries all over the world are investing billions in infrastructure, education, health care, and their workforce to out-compete American businesses and workers. Our workers need a game plan to level the playing field and bring jobs home to Ohio.”

Ryan currently serves as a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee which controls the expenditure of money by the federal government.

In a tweet from Monday morning, Ryan said, “Change is coming, and we’re going to flip this #OHSen seat. Like I always say, never bet against Ohio.”

Ryan is running for the seat being vacated by Republican Rob Portman. He will begin his Workers First Tour on Tuesday with a virtual roundtable conversation with nurses and health care workers in Cuyahoga County.

Before being elected to public office, he served as President of the Trumbull County Young Democrats and as Chairman of the Earning by Learning program in Warren, Ohio. He began his career in politics as a congressional aide with the U.S. House of Representatives in 1995 and later served as an intern for the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ryan graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Bowling Green State University. He holds a law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law (formerly the Franklin Pierce Law Center) and studied abroad as part of the Dickinson School of Law’s International Law Program in Florence, Italy.

