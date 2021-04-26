Advertisement

Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI is asking the City of Toledo some questions about the Summit Street reconstruction project downtown. The information comes from two independent sources, who spoke to the 13abc I-Team on the condition of anonymity. The scope, and the exact information the investigators seek, aren’t clear yet.

It’s the project that’s supposed to transform part of downtown Toledo’s waterfront, the multi-million dollar reconstruction of Summit Street from Lafayette to Jackson Street. New traffic patterns, new water lines, and new landscaping are all part of the project that is expected to be completed this summer when Toledo welcomes to world’s best women’s golfers during the Solheim Cup.

The anonymous sources, who have knowledge of the project, told the 13abc I-team that FBI agents have spoken with City of Toledo personnel about the project in the last few weeks. An FBI spokeswoman told the I-Team on Monday that it is their policy to neither confirm nor deny any potential ongoing investigation.

This project, like so many, saw delays due to COVID-19 in 2020. That is also when we learned the price tag of the project would increase. Originally the project was expected to cost about $7.5 million.

Last May the city administration came back to city council asking to issue new notes and bonds totaling $10.5 million. 13abc was told the scope of the project changed and design plans evolved and that accounted for the change.

To be clear, no one has been charged with any crimes and nothing may ever come of this. But questions are being asked at a pretty high level.

We asked a city of Toledo spokesman for a comment Monday but we have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash
Man to face charges after sending Toledo Police on a chase and crashing into a traffic light
Toledo police chase ends in crash
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
With businesses across Northwest Ohio still searching for employees, In Oregon -- two...
Restaurant owners hope higher wages and benefits can entice new employees

Latest News

Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Bowling Green State University's campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Michigan couple donates $27 million to BGSU
UT student is on the fast track to success.
UT student on the fast track to success
Vaccine En Mass
Concern grows over people missing second COVID vaccine dose
FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C.,...
Johnson and Johnson vaccination clinics resume in Ohio