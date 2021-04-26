Advertisement

UT student on the fast track to success

20-year-old VyJet’ Derden will have earned a diploma and master’s degree in 7 years
By Kristian Brown
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 20-year-old VyJet’ Derden is on the fast track to success.

Derden will have earned a high school diploma and master’s degree in 7 years.

At the age of 13, Derden enrolled in TPS Toledo Early College High school. It allows high school students to take high school and college courses at the same time. Derden earned 72 college credits when she was in high school.

“I am very blessed and highly favored that God has brought me this far, and I couldn’t have done it without my family,,” Derden said. “They are very supportive because I get extremely stressed out. It is hard, but I am built for this.”

Derden says the support from faculty and family has made her success possible.

“My very first criminal justice professor, he took me under his wing as soon as he found out I was in high school. He introduced me to faculty and they have been a second family to me.”

Derdan has applied to UT’s Law School. She hopes to become a lawyer and inspire the next generation.

