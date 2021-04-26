Advertisement

Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a year after nonessential travel was shut down, Americans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to vacation in Europe this summer.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to and within the European Union this summer. However, he did not offer a timeline on when tourist travel might open up.

He also did not provide any details on exactly how it would work, such as how tourists would prove they’ve been vaccinated.

The EU halted all nonessential travel more than a year ago in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates about 28% of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the virus and 42% have received at least one vaccine dose.

Because of Brexit, the United Kingdom is no longer a part of the EU, so it’s not clear if U.S. citizens would be welcome to visit there as well.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
Man to face charges after sending Toledo Police on a chase and crashing into a traffic light
Toledo police chase ends in crash
With businesses across Northwest Ohio still searching for employees, In Oregon -- two...
Restaurant owners hope higher wages and benefits can entice new employees
File image
Defiance man dies after ATV crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina
FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Student’s Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court speech case
The exhibit's short film from Zak Films takes home the gold.
Wood County Museum wins gold for “Utopia” exhibit
Local museum brings in young eyes to make history fun for future generations
Wood County Museum wins gold for "Utopia" exhibit
The CDC says summer camps can happen this year, but mask-wearing and social distancing should...
CDC issues new COVID-19 guidelines for summer camps