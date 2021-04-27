Advertisement

Adrian gains ground in fight against COVID surge

Impacts COVID-19 and UIL restrictions have on high school athletics
By Melissa Voetsch
Apr. 27, 2021
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - With soaring numbers of COVID cases in Michigan, medical experts say aggressive measures need to happen.

So community leaders in Adrian took several steps to get cases under control in their area of Lenawee County.

The schools were seeing significant community spread within the elementary classes so the district shifted students to remote learning for several days until they felt they could safely return kids to classrooms and held rapid testing for students before they went back.

This coincided with three major county-wide rapid testing events that started off showing up to a 17% percent positivity rate.

“This last Sunday we had testing again and we were very fortunate that our results of positivity rates dropped to just below 7 percent, superintendent Bob Behnke said.

The school district worked closely with students and families to get the message of social distancing and masking across. And it also encouraged eligible students to get vaccinated.

“I myself am immune-compromised and so are a lot of my family and I don’t want them to be in the hospital,” senior Sandra Alvarez said.

