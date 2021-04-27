April 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, very warm, and breezy today. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Showers are possible on Wednesday morning, and a few showers and storms may redevelop for late afternoon and evening. There should be enough sunshine to boost the temperature back into the low 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Sunshine will develop on Friday with a high in the upper 50s. Saturday will be back in the middle 60s. Early next week will warm into the middle to upper 70s.

