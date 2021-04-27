Advertisement

Bon Jovi kicks off 2021 “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bon Jovi is set to launch this year’s “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series with an exclusive virtual show.

The concert will play on some 300 drive-in and outdoor theater screens in North America and Ireland on May 22.

“An epic live concert recorded exclusively to broadcast on the big screen to enjoy from the comfort of your own space at your local drive-in and select cinemas,” the website for the event says.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at bonjoviconcert.com.

The 2020 “Encore Drive-In Nights” series included Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Metallica and Kane Brown.

Copyright 2021 Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Former Toledo plastic surgeon pleads guilty to sex trafficking, illegal substances charges
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
Jo’von Porter, better known for his rap name De De Porter, was shot and killed on March 3rd
Community honors entrepreneur and musical spirit of Toledo man shot and killed

Latest News

US ramping up COVID relief efforts abroad
What to expect for President Biden’s first speech to Congress
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) previews joint session speech
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) previews joint session speech
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) previews joint session speech
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) previews joint session speech