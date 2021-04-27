Advertisement

California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday had reported the rare clotting condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally. Three of the women, most of whom were under age 50, died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The rare kind of blood clot forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients with abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. Symptoms of the unusual clots, dubbed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” include severe headaches a week or two after the J&J vaccination — not right away — as well as abdominal pain and nausea.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms after receiving the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention.

