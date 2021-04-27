Advertisement

‘Demonic’ Chihuahua made famous on Facebook adopted by ‘new victim’

Prancer the "demon" Chihuahua is “living his best life in Connecticut,” after being adopted.
Prancer the "demon" Chihuahua is “living his best life in Connecticut,” after being adopted.(Facebook/Tyfanee Fortuna via WXIX)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is free of a “demonic” Chihuahua after fostering him for six months.

Prancer, a Chihuahua, became a social media sensation earlier this month when Tyfanee Fortuna posted on Facebook about the dog she was fostering. The original post was shared more than 73,000 times over a few weeks.

The dog was with a rescue organization specializing in hard-to-place animals. Fortuna’s Facebook is comical but also describes some of the challenges Prancer brought along.

Prancer was lovingly described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”

Who could not love a dog like that?

Well, someone thinks Prancer is just the right fit for her home.

Fortuna’s recent Facebook post said Prancer was adopted about a week ago. The Chihuahua is “living his best life in Connecticut,” she wrote.

Even though Prancer “held her family hostage for six months,” the family does miss him and loved him, she said.

