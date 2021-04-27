Former Toledo plastic surgeon pleads guilty to sex trafficking, illegal substances charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo plastic surgeon accused of drugging and raping women has been found guilty of two counts after entering a guilty plea on Tuesday. Manish Gupta will be sentenced in August on the two counts -- sex trafficking and illegally dispensing a controlled substance.

Gupta, 49, owned and practiced at Artisan Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery at 7634 Central Ave. Employees at Gupta’s office found recordings on SD cards showing him engaging in sex with motionless women, items used for sex, and narcotics.

Prosecutors said they had recordings from more than 20 different unconscious victims.

“This plea is just one step in a long recovery process for the victim, whose courage and bravery should be commended,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan. “Mr. Gupta’s acknowledgment of his heinous crimes now moves this matter to sentencing where the government will be seeking a significant term of incarceration. Importantly, though, any additional victims of Mr. Gupta are encouraged to contact the FBI. Every victim of sexual violence deserves justice.”

Investigators also alleged that Gupta arranged for sex with an escort while he was in Los Angeles for a plastic surgery convention in 2016. The woman believed Gupta drugged her and raped her.

Both the woman and many of the complaints said they were drugged and raped, and that the incidents were recorded without their permission.

Agents obtained a federal search warrant for the thumb drives workers had stored the images on in December 2019. A complaint to the State of Ohio Medical Board was made in February 2020, saying Gupta had been raping women for years.

A federal search warrant was executed in March 2020 at Gupta’s residence, two medical offices, his vehicle and phone.

Inside his locked office, agents found multiple sex-related items, SD cards and vials of Diazepam and Ketamine, drugs not used in his medical practice.

He will be sentenced on August 25.

