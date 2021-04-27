Fully-vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, governor announces

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a change on Tuesday to a state health order related to quarantining.

During a briefing from Cleveland’s Wolstein Center, the governor said Ohioans who are fully-vaccinated are no longer required to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” the governor said.

The amendment to the order is in effect for anyone 16 years or older, with the exception of Ohioans who reside in congregate nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

“By changing our health order, students 16 and 17 years old who are vaccinated will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even when they have been exposed to someone with COVID,” Gov. DeWine added.

NEW: Any fully vaccinated Ohioan will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with #COVID19. The power of the vaccine allows us to do this. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 27, 2021

The CDC considers individuals to be fully vaccinated once two weeks have passed since receiving either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot or the second dose of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines.

