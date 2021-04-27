Man charged after firing gun at car during argument in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a felonious assault charge after he allegedly fired a gun at a car Monday afternoon during an argument in a west Toledo mobile home park.

Kelly Gibson, 22, was arrested and charged for the incident. According to Toledo Police, the incident started as a menacing by the victims at Gibson’s residence in the 5700 block of Angola. Police said words were exchanged between Gibson and the victims, and Gibson followed them with a gun as they fled by car.

As TPD was responding to the shots-fired call at the mobile home park, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office received a person-shot call.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital after her face was hit by glass that shattered from being struck by a bullet. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Two of the four victims in the car had fled before deputies arrived on the scene.

