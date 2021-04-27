Advertisement

Man charged after firing gun at car during argument in west Toledo

Kelly Gibson is charged with felonious assault after firing a gun at a car on Monday, April 26.
Kelly Gibson is charged with felonious assault after firing a gun at a car on Monday, April 26.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a felonious assault charge after he allegedly fired a gun at a car Monday afternoon during an argument in a west Toledo mobile home park.

Kelly Gibson, 22, was arrested and charged for the incident. According to Toledo Police, the incident started as a menacing by the victims at Gibson’s residence in the 5700 block of Angola. Police said words were exchanged between Gibson and the victims, and Gibson followed them with a gun as they fled by car.

As TPD was responding to the shots-fired call at the mobile home park, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office received a person-shot call.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital after her face was hit by glass that shattered from being struck by a bullet. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Two of the four victims in the car had fled before deputies arrived on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
Jo’von Porter, better known for his rap name De De Porter, was shot and killed on March 3rd
Community honors entrepreneur and musical spirit of Toledo man shot and killed
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash

Latest News

Swanton woman dies after Tuesday morning crash
Now hiring
Second Chance job fair offers recently incarcerated people with work
Toledo Police
Police searching for suspect who crashed into building, ran from officers
Clay High School
Oregon City Schools increase security with advanced technology