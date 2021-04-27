Metroparks Toledo has a full slate of in-person day camps this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is no doubt welcome news for many parents. A lot of local day camps for kids are on track to be in-person this summer.

Metroparks Toledo has offered summer day camps for the last 15 years. In 2020, there were only a handful of in-person camps with limited numbers. The majority were virtual. However this year, all 15 in-person day camps are on the schedule.

In order to get all the in-person camps back on line, there will be a number of safety protocols in place.

“We will make sure the kids are wearing masks. They will be social distancing, and we will be working from a podding system,” explains Shannon Hughes, Director of Programming. “All items will be sanitized, and they won’t have to share items.”

The bad news is that the in-person camps at the Metroparks are booked, but there will be a virtual camp for kids this summer called the Art of Nature.

“We will provide two activities that we will drop off to your home,” says Hughes. “The kiddos will be able to do the work along with our naturalists and programmers.”

If you can’t be part of the day camps, Hughes says there are plenty of activities available for kids and their families to do on their own.

“We are offering programming at full capacity in our parks,” says Hughes. “That means you can take part in things like archery, outdoor skills, nature camps, kayaking, and moon walks. There are all sorts of activities folks can take part in outside the camps.”

While day camps are typically for kids, the Metroparks will soon be offering a version for adults.

“Right now we are putting together a camp schedule for the 21-and-over crowd,” Hughes says. “That kind of camp is very popular out west right now, so we’re putting our own spin on it.”

The day camps for adults are expected to be ready by late summer and you can put your name on a waiting list.

A lot of other organizations in the community are also offering day camps this summer. But many will sell out too, so don’t wait to sign up.

