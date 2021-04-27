Police respond to early Tuesday accident at Alexis and Jackman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded early Tuesday morning to a single-vehicle crash at the corner of Alexis and Jackman.

Three units responded to the intersection around 12:17 a.m. after a pickup truck hit a pole.

There were two people in the car, but there is no word on their conditions. Police called it an injury accident, though.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.