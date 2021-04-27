Police searching for suspect who crashed into building, ran from officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a short car chase before crashing into a building a fleeing on foot.

Around 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to make a traffic stop at Vance and Hawley. The driver of the Toyota Corolla fled before crashing into a building in the 500 block of Elizabeth. The driver then eluded the police during a foot pursuit.

The building, which appeared unoccupied, was determined to have no structural damage.

