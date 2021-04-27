Advertisement

Police searching for suspect who crashed into building, ran from officers

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a short car chase before crashing into a building a fleeing on foot.

Around 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to make a traffic stop at Vance and Hawley. The driver of the Toyota Corolla fled before crashing into a building in the 500 block of Elizabeth. The driver then eluded the police during a foot pursuit.

The building, which appeared unoccupied, was determined to have no structural damage.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
Jo’von Porter, better known for his rap name De De Porter, was shot and killed on March 3rd
Community honors entrepreneur and musical spirit of Toledo man shot and killed
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash

Latest News

Swanton woman dies after Tuesday morning crash
Now hiring
Second Chance job fair offers recently incarcerated people with work
Kelly Gibson is charged with felonious assault after firing a gun at a car on Monday, April 26.
Man charged after firing gun at car during argument in west Toledo
Clay High School
Oregon City Schools increase security with advanced technology