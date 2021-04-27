Advertisement

Second Chance job fair offers recently incarcerated people with work

The job fair is Thursday at the Wayman D. Palmer YMCA in Toledo
Now hiring
Now hiring(Canva)
By Christina Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, thousands of people are released from prison and left struggling to find a job or get back into the workforce due to their criminal record. A nationwide non-profit is working to help those in need by giving them another shot at a career after incarceration.

On Thursday, April 29th, the non-profit Better Together is holding a national “day of second chances.” The goal is to offer job fairs for those facing employment barriers.

Job fairs are happening across the country, including one in Toledo. Area employers are working with local churches and non-profits to host a “second chance job fair.”

The job fair will feature companies and staffing agencies that are ready to hire and offer on-the-spot interviews. If you are interested in stopping by, the job fair is Thursday from 10:00 am-2:00 pm at the Wayman D. Palmer YMCA on N. 14th street in Toledo.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
TPD investigates a Sunday afternoon shooting on Auburn Ave. in Toledo
Suspect in custody after Sunday afternoon shooting
Jo’von Porter, better known for his rap name De De Porter, was shot and killed on March 3rd
Community honors entrepreneur and musical spirit of Toledo man shot and killed
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning car crash
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning crash

Latest News

Swanton woman dies after Tuesday morning crash
Clay High School
Oregon City Schools increase security with advanced technology
More cameras coming to increase safety.
Oregon School Districts aim to eliminate blindspots through increased security
Oregon City Schools increase security with new technology advancements