Second Chance job fair offers recently incarcerated people with work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, thousands of people are released from prison and left struggling to find a job or get back into the workforce due to their criminal record. A nationwide non-profit is working to help those in need by giving them another shot at a career after incarceration.

On Thursday, April 29th, the non-profit Better Together is holding a national “day of second chances.” The goal is to offer job fairs for those facing employment barriers.

Job fairs are happening across the country, including one in Toledo. Area employers are working with local churches and non-profits to host a “second chance job fair.”

The job fair will feature companies and staffing agencies that are ready to hire and offer on-the-spot interviews. If you are interested in stopping by, the job fair is Thursday from 10:00 am-2:00 pm at the Wayman D. Palmer YMCA on N. 14th street in Toledo.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.