Swanton woman dies after Tuesday morning crash
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton woman is dead after a crash Tuesday morning on State Route 2 in Swanton Township.
Just after 6 a.m., a Dodge Durango driven by Vickie Luchini, 69, was traveling west on SR 2 when she struck the rear of a Ford F-250 truck, which was stopped at a traffic light at Terminal Parkway.
Luchini was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash.
Impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
