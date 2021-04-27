Advertisement

Swanton woman dies after Tuesday morning crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton woman is dead after a crash Tuesday morning on State Route 2 in Swanton Township.

Just after 6 a.m., a Dodge Durango driven by Vickie Luchini, 69, was traveling west on SR 2 when she struck the rear of a Ford F-250 truck, which was stopped at a traffic light at Terminal Parkway.

Luchini was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash.

Impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
