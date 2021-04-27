TFRD battles Tuesday morning fire on Vance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1200 block of Vance early Tuesday morning.

According to officials on the scene, the fire was fully involved when they arrived. The house has been vacant since 2019, but neighbors noticed some of the boards on the windows were missing.

There was some damage to a neighbor’s garage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

