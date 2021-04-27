Advertisement

What you need to know: Cedar Point announces reopening protocols

Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.(Jordan Sternberg | Cedar Point)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Cedar Point scheduled to open for the 2021 season on Friday, May 14, the park announced reopening protocols for guests.

This link provides an extensive list of essential information for guests to follow before they arrive and what they’ll see and experience when they arrive.

Guests can purchase tickets or make reservations at this link.

