Advertisement

April 28th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Today & Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance of an isolated light shower mid to late morning. There is a better chance for some evening thunderstorms with highs today in the low 80s. Showers and storms are likely at times tonight. Rain is likely on Thursday with highs near 60. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. There is a chance for a light patchy frost west of I-75 on Saturday morning. Sunday will be warm with highs near 80. Showers return to the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. So rain could impact opening day for the Mud Hens, but highs will be around 70.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Toledo plastic surgeon pleads guilty to sex trafficking, illegal substances charges
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
It’s been 13 days since family members saw or heard from Amber Eichner.
Husband of missing Genoa woman arrested
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Fully-vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, governor announces
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Latest News

April 28th Weather Forecast
April 28th Weather Forecast
4/27/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/27/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/27/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/27/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
4/27/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/27/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast