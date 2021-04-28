April 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance of an isolated light shower mid to late morning. There is a better chance for some evening thunderstorms with highs today in the low 80s. Showers and storms are likely at times tonight. Rain is likely on Thursday with highs near 60. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. There is a chance for a light patchy frost west of I-75 on Saturday morning. Sunday will be warm with highs near 80. Showers return to the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. So rain could impact opening day for the Mud Hens, but highs will be around 70.

