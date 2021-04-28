Backyard gun range causes divide near Lucas Fulton Co. line

Lucas County, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a war of words near the Lucas/Fulton County line. Some neighbors say they have had enough of a backyard gun range. One neighbor, who reached out to 13abc, says his house was hit by a bullet on Easter weekend.

Tony Serres says his wife and child were asleep in the front room when a bullet hit the front of the house, went through the wall and the basement door before hitting the ceiling of the staircase.

Serres says it’s not the first time a stray bullet has hit a home nearby. His neighbor’s house, across the street on S. Fulton Lucas Road, has been hit multiple times by bullets. Last summer, a bullet hit the house and went inside, shattering a glass pot lid and a plate that were sitting in the dishrack. Both neighbors are pointing a finger at another neighbor, William Hill, and his family. They claim that the shooting is happening all of the time and when it happens, there is not enough effort to stop gunfire from hitting homes or others nearby.

“Multiple neighbors around here have called and complained about them shooting and nothing is getting done,” says Serres. “If they are going to shoot like that they need to make some drastic improvements or you need to go to a range where you should be shooting.”

13abc decided to check it out. We went to the Hill’s house and asked to see the gun range. It’s essentially a backstop made of railroad ties in front of a large pile of dirt, that the homeowner says is packed with tires, pipes, and dirt to stop anything from leaving the property. Hill says last year there was one bullet that hit his neighbor’s house and they paid for the damages. He denies any other wrongdoing and says it’s not possible that a bullet would hit Mr. Serres home.

Hill says both the Lucas and Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies have visited his backyard and checked out the range.

‘As far as our shooting range is adequate, Lucas county feels its’s adequate and Fulton county thinks it adequate and if they didn’t they would tell us we can’t shoot here anymore,” says Hill.

At this point, Hill says there is nothing else he can do and if it a noise issue he wants neighbors to understand where they are living.

“Well if they didn’t like to come out here with everybody that shoots then they need to go back to Toledo. That’s all I can say. This is the country. that’s what people do out here,” says Hill.

We reached out to both the Fulton and Lucas county sheriff’s office for a comment on this story and for information about what you should do if your personal property is hit by gunfire, but our calls were not returned.

