City of Toledo hosting virtual water affordability forum

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities is holding a virtual water affordability public meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.

Residents may join from a computer or smartphone at this link, toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/81688062227, or by phone, 888-204-5987 with conference code 132366.

The City of Toledo is preparing a Water Affordability Plan, to develop a way to ensure that water and sewer service is available and that all Toledo residents have access without feeling the need to make trade-offs between paying for water service and paying for other basic household necessities, Public Utilities Director Ed Moore said.

Residents will be asked for feedback on difficulties they face regarding water bills, and what they feel would help them retain the service without financial problems.

Residents are also asked to take a short, anonymous survey posted at toledo.oh.gov/water.

