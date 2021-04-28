Advertisement

EU to hold hearing in case against AstraZeneca

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive branch says the first hearing in its legal case against coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca will take place in a Brussels court on May 26.

The European Commission says it’s taking the British-Swedish firm to court for failing to respect the vaccine delivery commitments in its contract with the 27-nation bloc.

AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU, which the Commission signed on behalf of the member countries last August, foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries.

The company had hoped to deliver 80 million doses in the first quarter of 2021, but only 30 million were sent. According to the Commission, the drugmaker is now set to provide 70 million doses in the second quarter, rather than the 180 million it had promised.

AstraZeneca says it will “strongly defend” itself in court.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Attendance will be limited as Biden gives his first presidential address to Congress

— India’s death toll passes 200,000 as the country endures its darkest chapter of the pandemic yet

— Vaccination teams in Italy visit homebound to give vaccine shots

— Samsung heirs’ inheritance plan includes a specialized hospital for treating infectious disease

___

— Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to family, Amber’s cell phone was last pinged in the area of Cleveland, Tennessee.
Body found in Toledo backyard believed to be Amber Eichner, husband charged with murder
Former Toledo plastic surgeon pleads guilty to sex trafficking, illegal substances charges
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Fully-vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, governor announces
Toledo Police investigate a shooting that injured one person on the 3500 block of Brussels...
One person dead after overnight shooting on Auburn

Latest News

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her...
Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan to be rolled out in speech to Congress
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Judge won’t release videos of deputies shooting Black man
In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins...
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at age 90