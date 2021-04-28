Husband of missing Genoa woman arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Genoa woman has not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks, and a search is underway to locate her.

Her estranged husband, John Eichner, was last seen dropping off their four daughters with a family member, before his arrest Tuesday. He is currently in the Ottawa County Jail facing charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

It’s been 13 days since family members saw or heard from Amber Eichner.

Family members fear for her safety, and the FBI has joined the investigation.

They said Amber was seeking a domestic violence shelter to get away from John, and her last cell phone ping was near Cleveland, Tennessee, where the children were dropped off.

John was driving a 2002 red Dodge Dakota.

