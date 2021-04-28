Advertisement

Husband of missing Genoa woman arrested

Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Genoa woman has not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks, and a search is underway to locate her.

Her estranged husband, John Eichner, was last seen dropping off their four daughters with a family member, before his arrest Tuesday. He is currently in the Ottawa County Jail facing charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

John Eichner is currently in the Ottawa County Jail facing charges of child endangerment and...
John Eichner is currently in the Ottawa County Jail facing charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence.(WTVG)

It’s been 13 days since family members saw or heard from Amber Eichner.

Family members fear for her safety, and the FBI has joined the investigation.

They said Amber was seeking a domestic violence shelter to get away from John, and her last cell phone ping was near Cleveland, Tennessee, where the children were dropped off.

John was driving a 2002 red Dodge Dakota.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Toledo plastic surgeon pleads guilty to sex trafficking, illegal substances charges
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Sources: FBI asking questions about Summit Street reconstruction in downtown Toledo
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.
Fully-vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, governor announces
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Latest News

Lucas County re-entry program
Re-entry program
Ohio governor says declining cases, increasing vaccinations led to decision to loosen...
Ohio governor says declining cases, increasing vaccinations led to decision to loosen quarantine order
Amber Eichner
Amber Eichner missing
Lucas County Courtroom, Toledo, Ohio.
Lucas County’s re-entry program recognized by commissioners