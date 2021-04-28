Advertisement

‘It’s just a heinous act’: One dead, 4 injured after gunman opens fire at group of children in Richmond, Va.

By Brent Solomon and Kate Albright
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Richmond police say one person is dead and four others injured after a gunman opened fire at a group outside a Richmond apartment complex. Police say most of the victims are children.

Officers were called to The Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the shooting.

According to Police Chief Gerald Smith, the shooter opened fire on the group before another person returned fire. Multiple people were hit, killing at least one person.

“It’s just a heinous act that baffles the mind as to why anyone would do this in a quad full of children just out enjoying themselves,” Chief Smith said.

Police said the victims include an infant, two adult women and two teenagers. Police said one of the women shot later died at a hospital.

“One of the hardest things to say is one was a 3-month-old at the time they were shot,” said Chief Smith. “The 3-month-old is in serious condition at this time.”

Smith said the shooter remains on the run and asks that anyone with information call the police.

“Someone knows who did this act. They know,” said Smith. “There’s too many people out there, too many eyes, too many connections for people who live here not to know who did this.”

One of the officers racing to the scene of the crime was involved in a crash. Officials say the officer expected to be OK.

Mayor Levar Stoney released the following statement on the shooting:

“Earlier this evening, five innocent bystanders in our city were shot, one fatally, in a single, senseless act of gun violence. This is a tragedy that no community should have to experience. My heart aches for our families.”

The mayor and police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

