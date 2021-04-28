Advertisement

Johnson awaiting extradition to Georgia for Middleton shooting

Derrion Johnson, 19, was arrested Tuesday, April 20 in connection with the shooting death of...
Derrion Johnson, 19, was arrested Tuesday, April 20 in connection with the shooting death of Stephon Middleton in Atlanta.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man arrested in connection with a Toledo teenager’s shooting death in Atlanta will be extradited to Georgia for the crime.

Derrion Johnson appeared in court in Toledo on Tuesday. He is being held without bond by Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, where he will remain for up to 14 days, pending the arrival of an accredited agent of the State of Georgia.

Johnson is accused of shooting and killing Stephon Middleton, 19, a 2020 Start High School graduate. The two had gone to Atlanta together, but the motivation for the killing on April 15 is unknown.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, investigators believe Middleton was walking with another man in the area of Custer Ave. near a federal penitentiary when he got into a car. There were shots fired, and Middleton’s body was dumped in the street.

Johnson was arrested on April 20 in Toledo by federal agents after an arrest warrant was issued.

