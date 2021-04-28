Lucas County’s re-entry program recognized by commissioners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County officials are praising their First Wednesday of the Month program for helping former inmates reintegrate into the community and keep recidivism low.

“In Toledo and Lucas County our recidivism rate is only 30%. That means that two out of three people are going to be successful,” read a proclamation from the county commissioners honoring the program. “Our recidivism rate is much lower than everybody else because we support people returning from prison.”

“I have a lot of employers who work with the reentry coalition and find out the returning citizens are some of their most loyal and best employees,” Judge Tim Kuhlman, who runs the re-entry court. “We don’t want people to come back and just continue in the same path. We want them to be strong contributing members of our community.”

One of the biggest challenges is adjusting. Something as simple as riding in a car, finding a job and getting to know your family can be difficult.

Nicole Perry is all to familiar with the challenges of a loved one coming home from jail or prison.

She says her boyfriend called life on the outside weird.

“That everything was weird being out - the sounds, touching things. We’re just trying our best to figure it out and make things work right now.”

If you’re interested in the program, you can email Judge Kuhlman at tim.kuhlman@tmcourt.org

