One person dead after overnight shooting on Auburn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting late Tuesday in the 3500 block of Auburn Ave.

Police were called to the scene around 11:40 p.m., where they found Scotty Slay, 29, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to Toledo Police, about 10 shots were fired.

Slay was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

