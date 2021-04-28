Advertisement

One person dead after overnight shooting on Auburn

Toledo Police investigate a shooting that injured one person on the 3500 block of Brussels Street on April 27, 2021.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting late Tuesday in the 3500 block of Auburn Ave.

Police were called to the scene around 11:40 p.m., where they found Scotty Slay, 29, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to Toledo Police, about 10 shots were fired.

Slay was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

