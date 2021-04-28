Advertisement

Optimism growing at local orchards after hard freeze threatened fruit crops

The all out effort to save the crops at MacQueen Orchards paid off
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The hard freeze that hit our region one week ago was a big cause for concern for local fruit farmers. There was a chance it would heavily damage or even destroy local fruit crops.

Crews at orchards around the region worked around the clock to minimize the damage by using everything from small brush fires to wind machines and special furnaces.

That work paid off at MacQueen Orchards in Holland. There was some damage to the peaches and apples, but many of the crops were not damaged.

It will take up to 10 days to know the full extent of the crop loss, but Jeff MacQueen is optimistic.

“We won’t know the full extent of the damage for the next 7-10 days. After they pollinate, we’ll see what starts to grow. Right now we are in the ball game, and things are looking better and better every day.”

People have been calling and stopping by the orchards to ask how the fruit trees handled the freeze. The MacQueen family has been overwhelmed by all the support from the community, and grateful for it.

They’re looking forward to a successful 2021.

