Spreading empowerment through Bandana Project Campaign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and one local organization is working hard to spread a national message, protecting migrant women farmworkers in Ohio and beyond, through the power of bandanas.

Thousands of migrant women right in our own backyards in Ohio are being raped, sexually assaulted, and asked for sexual favors in exchange for their paychecks. But why don’t we hear more about these stories? Simple, the fear of speaking out.

This is why the folks at Justice for Migrant Women and their campaign, The Bandana Project, headquartered in Fremont, are spreading awareness on this issue through a simple piece of cloth they call a powerful tool in solidarity.

The team shares many of these women are young, single, and assaulted by powerful contractors and growers.

Through the spread of bandanas, a powerful tool to ward off predators in the field, the goal is to empower women and other victims to speak out and to push policy leaders to hold perpetrators accountable, especially among smaller farms with undocumented workers who are afraid to speak out.

“When women are working in these smaller farms, or smaller enterprises, many small farms that we see across the state of Ohio, what you end up having is that these farms are not held by the same standards or accountable,” said Norma Flores Lopez, Chief Programs Officer at Justice for Migrant Women. “What we would like to see is that all farms, regardless of their size, are being held to the same standards to making sure that their practices and their workplaces are safe for everyone to be able to work in.”

The organization is calling for Congress to reform policies around fair pay for the work being done, overtime pay, immigration reform, and basic rights revolving around exploitation and discrimination.

“Farmworkers are some of the least protected workers in America and women, in particular, are vulnerable, not only because they are living in isolated areas, but also because the laws carve out exemptions for them,” says Lopez.

Thousands of people are now decorating white bandanas and spreading the message across social media to empower more women to come forward with their experiences and to push policy leaders to act on implementing this reform.

To learn more about these stories and how you can help right in your own community by having bandana events or by raising money to serve these women, go to: https://justice4women.org/

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.